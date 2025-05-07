Eagles 'Broke From Precedent' With Big Addition
The Philadelphia Eagles have some serious talent on the way to the organization.
Vic Fangio returned to the franchise ahead of the 2024 National Football League season and clearly had a big impact on the defense. Philadelphia's defense was the best in the league and it accomplished this feat by doing things a little different than in the past. The linebacker position became more of a focus for the Eagles, as shown through Zack Baun's breakout performance.
The Eagles clearly are going to continue this trend in 2025. They re-signed Baun on a lucrative, new deal and just added Jihaad Campbell with the No. 31 pick in the 2025 National Football League Draft.
This move clearly has turned heads and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said it was a sign that the team "broke from precedent" but Campbell was too talented to pass up.
"General manager Howie Roseman broke from precedent by drafting a true off-ball linebacker in the first round," Fowler said. "Philadelphia hadn't done so since Jerry Robinson in 1979, but Jihaad Campbell was too good to pass up. Several teams saw him as a top-10 talent but had concerns about his durability after multiple injuries in college. The selection of Campbell shows the Eagles are trusting defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and his staff to develop young players at all positions."
The Eagles have a very exciting new piece for the organization and he has gotten nothing but positive buzz since the draft.
