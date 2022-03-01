Skip to main content
Team(s)
Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles, Browns Planning Joint Practices This Summer

Nick Sirianni valued joint practices last year and the Eagles are reportedly working on setting them up again

The Eagles and Cleveland Browns are planning for joint practices this summer, according to The Athletic.

The practice sessions will be held at the Browns’ training facility in Berea, Ohio in advance of a planned preseason game in Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium, which is tentatively set for the first or second week of the 2022 preseason, something Philadelphia requested per the report.

The relationship between the two franchises can be traced to their respective GMs, Howie Roseman and Andrew Berry.

Berry was the Eagles’ vice president of football operations under Roseman in 2019 before returning to Cleveland as GM in February of 2020. Berry had also been with the Browns from 2016 through 2018 as a personnel executive.

The plan would be similar to what the Eagles did with the New York Jets this past season, traveling up to Florham Park, NJ for a pair of joint practices before a preseason game at MetLife Stadium.

Read More

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni really valued joint practices and also had Bill Belichick and New England in at the NovaCare Complex for two joint sessions before their preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field.

“There's only two teams that see this, ourselves and the Patriots or ourselves and the Jets,” Sirianni said last summer. “We are very professional with them and they are very professional with us knowing we want to continue this relationship with both the Jets and the Patriots, so whatever happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, right?”

The Eagles coach intimated that the practice environment often allowed for better work than the actual practice games, something validated by how Sirianni used his starters liberally in the practices but sparingly in the dress-ups.

“We're able to do a little bit more than what we do in a preseason game at this particular point because not all 32 teams get to see it,” the coach noted.

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on both PhillyVoice.com and YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

Andrew Berry
News

Eagles, Browns Planning Joint Practices This Summer

By John McMullen
31 seconds ago
Ole Miss QB Matt Corral
News

The Death Throes of the Combine?

By John McMullen
20 hours ago
Kyler Murray vs. the Eagles in 2020 was a terrific game
News

Eagles Could be Mexico-Bound this Fall

By Ed Kracz
21 hours ago
Brian Robinson, Jr
News

Eagles Will Likely Add a RB in the Draft

By John McMullen
Feb 28, 2022
Anthony Harris (left) and Rodney McLeod are teamed together again on Eagles
News

Eagles Need to Do Something at Safety, but With Who and When?

By Ed Kracz
Feb 27, 2022
Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf was taken just seven spots after the Eagles took J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in the 2019 NFL Draft.
News

Conjuring a Blockbuster Trade that Would Deliver Russell Wilson, D.K. Metcalf

By Ed Kracz
Feb 26, 2022
Roseman, Weidl, and Sirianni on DeVonta Smith
News

Eagles' Andy Weidl in the Mix to be Steelers' Next GM

By John McMullen
Feb 26, 2022
Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd makes a tackle vs. UCLA
News

Eagles "Will Never Draft a Linebacker in the First Round"

By Ed Kracz
Feb 25, 2022