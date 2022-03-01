Eagles, Browns Planning Joint Practices This Summer

Nick Sirianni valued joint practices last year and the Eagles are reportedly working on setting them up again

The Eagles and Cleveland Browns are planning for joint practices this summer, according to The Athletic.

The practice sessions will be held at the Browns’ training facility in Berea, Ohio in advance of a planned preseason game in Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium, which is tentatively set for the first or second week of the 2022 preseason, something Philadelphia requested per the report.

The relationship between the two franchises can be traced to their respective GMs, Howie Roseman and Andrew Berry.

Berry was the Eagles’ vice president of football operations under Roseman in 2019 before returning to Cleveland as GM in February of 2020. Berry had also been with the Browns from 2016 through 2018 as a personnel executive.

The plan would be similar to what the Eagles did with the New York Jets this past season, traveling up to Florham Park, NJ for a pair of joint practices before a preseason game at MetLife Stadium.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni really valued joint practices and also had Bill Belichick and New England in at the NovaCare Complex for two joint sessions before their preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field.

“There's only two teams that see this, ourselves and the Patriots or ourselves and the Jets,” Sirianni said last summer. “We are very professional with them and they are very professional with us knowing we want to continue this relationship with both the Jets and the Patriots, so whatever happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, right?”

The Eagles coach intimated that the practice environment often allowed for better work than the actual practice games, something validated by how Sirianni used his starters liberally in the practices but sparingly in the dress-ups.

“We're able to do a little bit more than what we do in a preseason game at this particular point because not all 32 teams get to see it,” the coach noted.

