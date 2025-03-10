Eagles-Browns Reportedly Flipping Quarterbacks In Trade
The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly are cutting ties with one of their quarterbacks.
Philadelphia acquired Kenny Pickett ahead of the 2024 season and he backed up Jalen Hurts throughout the campaign. He was a solid backup and got a start at the end of the year in Week 18 as well. He got a few snaps in the Super Bowl but will now have an opportunity to compete for a starting job elsewhere.
The Eagles reportedly are trading Pickett to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for 25-year-old quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round pick, according NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"Trade! The Browns are acquiring QB Kenny Pickett from the Eagles in exchange for Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2024 5th round pick (originally from the #Lions), sources say," Rapoport said. "Kenny Pickett comes in to compete and add to the Browns QB room."
The Browns' quarterback room is completely up in the air. The Browns obviously have Deshaun Watson, but he re-aggravated his Achilles injury and it's unknown how much he will be able to play in 2025, if at all. The Browns gave Thompson-Robinson a shot at points in 2024 after Jameis Winston and he was 0-2 with 440 yards passing and six interceptions.
He'll come in and now likely will compete with Tanner McKee for the backup job with Philadelphia behind Hurts. It's too early to know what the team will do, but Pickett now will have a shot to compete in Cleveland and the Eagles have another young guy with upside.
