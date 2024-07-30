Eagles Called Best Fit For 'Luxury Addition' In Free Agency, Per Insider
The Philadelphia Eagles don't necessarily need to make another major addition, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't consider a signing.
Philadelphia has plenty of cap space remaining and it has been a weird year for free agency and there surprisingly are some top-tier options still out there. With training camp now here, the Eagles likely could get a discount on some of the top options out there if they decided to make a move.
Free agent safeties have had a hard offseason and that is a position that especially still is available in free agency with the top option being former Denver Broncos star Justin Simmons. He still is looking for his next opportunity despite being named an All-Pro for the third year in a row in 2023.
Simmons continuously has been linked to the Eagles and it seems like a move almost too much sense. Because of this, NFL.com's Kevin Patra called the Eagles the best landing spot for Simmons in free agency.
"I went in circles on where to put Simmons," Patra said. "Multiple landing spots make some sense: San Francisco, Indianapolis, back in Denver(!). However, I kept returning to it making too much sense for the Pro Bowl safety to reunite with Vic Fangio in Philadelphia. Yes, the Eagles are sure to say they like their current tandem -- C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship -- and are testing out James Bradberry at safety.
"However, Fangio's recent comments railing at the perception that the transition from corner to safety is easy made me come back to a Simmons-Philly pairing. Maybe it'd be a luxury addition -- and the veteran's price tag would likely have to come down -- but it seems like an all-too-familiar move for GM Howie Roseman to scoop up an undervalued asset."
It doesn't make sense that Simmons still is out there but he will find a new home soon and hopefully, it is with Philadelphia.
More NFL: Ex-Eagles Running Back Shockingly Announces Retirement Despite Bold Claim