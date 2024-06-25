Eagles Called 'Best Fit' To Sign Superstar As Final Big Move Of Offseason
There still is some time left for the Philadelphia Eagles to make one more major splash.
Philadelphia has the 10th-most cap space remaining at just under $25 million. With that much cash available, the Eagles could make another major move in free agency. The Eagles have had a strong offseason but it isn't over yet.
Training camp is coming up quickly and the Eagles still have time to add to the roster. Philadelphia even was called the "best fit" for former Denver Broncos star safety Justin Simmons by Bleacher Report.
"Philadelphia is (Justin Simmons') best fit. Philadelphia really is where I think he will end up. Why he isn't there yet? I don't know. I wish I did and I wish I had answers for you guys but I don't know why he hasn't been signed yet."
The free agent safety market has moved exceptionally slowly this offseason. There still are multiple intriguing options available and Simmons certainly is the best one. Simmons is one of the top safeties in football and was named an All-Pro in four of the last five seasons while also earning two Pro Bowl nods.
Safety is an intriguing spot for the Eagles. There has been plenty of speculation that Philadelphia could look to add, but James Bradberry recently was converted to safety -- although that could be a short-term option. Rookie Cooper DeJean also has been mentioned as someone who could help with safety as well.
While this is the case, the Eagles certainly should consider signing Simmons in free agency.
