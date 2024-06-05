Eagles Called Best Landing Spot For Ex-Broncos Superstar In Free Agency
The Philadelphia Eagles still have space to make another major addition despite an already strong offseason.
Philadelphia has made a few significant additions this offseason so far and still has just over $26 million remaining in cap space. The Eagles have a chance to compete for a Super Bowl in 2024 and have one of the best rosters in football on paper.
While this is the case, the Eagles could get even better depending on how they use the remaining cap space. One position that has been mentioned a lot as an area that could use improvement is safety -- although Philadelphia recently moved James Bradberry into the role.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine put together a list of the best landing spots for some of the top free agents and linked Philadelphia to four-time All-Pro safety Justin Simmons.
"Justin Simmons was a second-team All-Pro selection for the third consecutive season last year in addition to earning a second Pro Bowl nod," Ballentine said. "The Denver Broncos benefitted from the veteran safety racking up 70 combined tackles with three interceptions and eight passes defended. The 30-year-old is a proven ballhawk with 14 interceptions over the last three seasons...
"The Eagles could be in the market for safety help as well. The move for Kevin Byard didn't work out last season, but they've been willing to add veterans at the position in the past...Best Landing Spots: Tennessee Titans, Philadelphia Eagles, and Baltimore Ravens."
Philadelphia still has some room and Simmons could be a major pickup. The Eagles did recently move Bradberry to safety so they might not be in the market for another move. If they still are open to adding, though, Simmons would make sense.
