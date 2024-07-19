Eagles Called Favorites For Legendary Head Coach If Nick Sirianni Is Fired
Could some major changes be coming to the Philadelphia Eagles?
Philadelphia had some high expectations last season and at one point seemed like the top Super Bowl contender but everything fell apart down the stretch. The Eagles limped into the postseason and were upset by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
There were rumblings that some changes could be coming -- even including head coach Nick Sirianni -- but the Eagles ultimately decided to stay the course and look to upgrade the roster throughout free agency and the National Football League Draft.
Philadelphia is in an even better spot now and doesn't really have many holes on the roster on paper heading into training camp. It's uncertain how big of a leash the team has after a rough end to the season. If the Eagles struggle out of the gate, it wouldn't be too shocking to see a move get made and if that ends up being the case, NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran said the Eagles would be a "likely" option for legendary head coach Bill Belichick.
"I think the Eagles are the likely (favorites for Bill Belichick)," Curran said. "I do. He loves his Howie Roseman."
Belichick was linked to the Eagles after parting ways with the New England Patriots but Philadelphia decided to stick with Sirianni. Could a slow start to the 2024 season change their minds? It would be surprising but shouldn't be ruled out.
