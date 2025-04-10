Eagles Called 'Special' Potential Option For All-Pro
The Philadelphia Eagles have a clear need at safety after trading CJ Gardner-Johnson away.
This has been talked about enough over the last few weeks that you’ve likely heard it. One thing you may have also read is that four-time All-Pro safety Justin Simmons has talked openly about having interest in signing with the Eagles this offseason.
"Going to Philly with (Vic Fangio), you would know exactly what you're getting out of me and I would know exactly what I'm getting out of them because I've been in the system," Simmons said. "I still have a ways to go in mastering it, but there are some things and nuances I know that Vic likes, that I know that Christian Parker likes."
It would be great to have him, but he also listed the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals as teams he would have interest in while speaking to Kay Adams on “Up & Adams.”
"Teams like Buffalo, Philly, Cincinnati," Simmons said. "Teams like that have always been in the mix and obviously Philly just winning it last year. It would be special."
That’s three good teams. The Eagles and Bills at least should be among the top Super Bowl contenders in the league next year, and it wouldn’t be a shock to see Cincinnati in that category as well.
Simmons obviously is a talented player but it wouldn’t be surprising to see him land somewhere after the draft as he will likely impact a team’s comp pick formula. If the Eagles want him, they will likely will have to be aggressive.
