Eagles Called Top Option To Land Jets Receiver In Trade Before Week 1
The 2024 National Football League season is just a few weeks away at this point.
Soon enough, we won't be discussing preseason games and training camp but actual football. We don't have to wait too much longer now but there will be plenty of moves before Week 1. Franchises will need to start trimming down rosters soon and that could lead to some changes.
One player who could end up being on the move is New York Jets receiver Allen Lazard and the Philadelphia Eagles were listed as a possible landing spot by USA Today's Cory Woodroof.
"The New York Jets feel like a team that could make an aggressive trade to add talent this summer to help maximize the remainder of quarterback Aaron Rodgers' career," Woodroof said. "With only about $6 million in cap space, that might make a player like Lazard expendable in what will be a crucial season for the Jets.
While he joined Rodgers in the 2023 offseason, he's probably not going to start for the franchise this fall. Trading Lazard for a late-round pick would net New York $10 million in cap space, which could easily go to good use to add talent elsewhere on the roster. Possible teams: (Pittsburgh Steelers), (Detroit Lions), and Eagles."
The Eagles could use a boost at receiver before the 2024 season kicks off and someone like Lazard could be a solid depth piece to do so. Why not take a chance on a move before the season to add another weapon?
