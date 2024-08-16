Eagles Called Top Option To Land Veteran Receiver In Surprising Trade
The Philadelphia Eagles will have to trim down the roster in the coming weeks but at this point it would be shocking to see any major additions come through.
The 2024 National Football League season now is just a few weeks away and the Eagles certainly still could add, but if they were to bring someone in they wouldn't have a lot of time to get up to speed before the season kicks off.
While this is the case, CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin listed the Eagles as one of the top landing spots for Houston Texans receiver Robert Woods in a possible trade.
"Overshadowed by the Houston Texans' splashy additions out wide, namely new No. 1 Stefon Diggs, the 32-year-old Woods has looked like his polished self in the preseason," Benjamin said. "The question is, where does he fit as potentially the No. 5 target for C.J. Stroud, with guys like Noah Brown and John Metchie III also vying for reserve snaps?
"An aging possession receiver, he may not have a massive market, but his reliable catch rate for multiple clubs suggests he can still be an effective plug-and-play safety valve. Potential fits: (Indianapolis Colts), Eagles, (and) (San Francisco 49ers)."
The Eagle's No. 3 receiver spot has led to plenty of question marks throughout the offseason and training camp and Woods certainly would be an upgrade. While this is the case, don't expect a move to happen in the near future unless Houston actively is trying to part ways with Woods.
More NFL: Ex-Eagles Longtime Starter Surprisingly Is Available; Should Philly Reunite?