Eagles Called Worst Fit For Texas Star CB
The Philadelphia Eagles likely won't look too different in 2025.
Philadelphia clearly has built a great roster and the right move would be to keep as many players on the roster as possible this upcoming offseason. This doesn't mean that there won't be ways for the Eagles to improve.
One way to do so will be through the National Football League Draft. The regular season is winding down and there already has started to be a lot of speculation about some of the top prospects coming up. Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski took a look at the top prospects and made a list of the best and worst fits for each. He surprisingly listed the Eagles among the worst fits for Texas star cornerback Jahdae Barron.
"In somewhat of a surprise, Texas' Jahdae Barron claimed this year's Thorpe Award as the nation's best defensive back despite Colorado's Travis Hunter going on to win the the Heisman Trophy," Sobleski said. "To be fair, Hunter won the award because of his contributions on both sides of the ball, though he's a gifted cover corner.
"Meanwhile, Barron is a versatile chess piece in a different manner. The chance for a coaching staff to place an individual onto the field with him not being a mismatch in a specific area allows it to do more from a play-calling perspective. Barron can be an immediate impact slot defender, with the chance to do a whole lot more very early in his career. Best Fits: Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers. Worst Fits: Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens."
Philadelphia is loaded with young corners right now with Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, but it could never hurt to add more top-tier talent.
