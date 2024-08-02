Eagles' Camp Day 6: Offense Dominates, First INT Of Summer For Defense
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles' offense was extremely sharp during the first and only open practice of the summer at Lincoln Financial Field in front of nearly 50,000 fans on Thursday night.
Jalen Hurts started things with aplomb, connecting with A.J. Brown on a vertical route with Darius Slay trailing for 40-plus yards down the right side. A few plays later Hurts found Dallas Goedert for a short touchdown pass, the first of three for the star tight end on the night.
The second-team offense kept it going with Kenny Gainwell torturing Nakobe Dean in the passing game before waltzing in the end zone when Fred Johnson and Trever Keegan teamed to wall off the Eagles’ defensive line.
A third consecutive TD was then put together by the ones again with Goedert again finding paydirt on a throw from Hurts.
It wasn’t until third-string quarterback Tanner McKee was on the field that the Philadelphia defense got a stop. The Stanford product had an opportunity for a big throw, missing receiver Parris Campbell on a back-shoulder attempt.
The breakneck pace slowed a little after the Eagles took a respite for special teams work but the two-plus hour session was heavily tilted to the offense.
-Philadelphia's injury list is growing as the calendar turned to August. Joining linebacker Oren Burks (knee) and tight guard Tyler Steen (ankle) on the sidelines were left guard Landon Dickerson (knee), safety Mekhi Garner (hamstring), and cornerback Josh Jobe (concussion).
Undrafted rookie tight end McCallan Castles was injured during the practice in a rare live period with the third teams matching up. Castles was favoring his right leg on his way off the field.
-Lane Johnson wore Dickerson’s jersey for the practice while Dickerson sported Johnson’s while watching.
-Isaiah Rodgers got the start at right cornerback for the second straight practice. Overall, Rodgers and Kelee Ringo are tied with three sessions apiece starting opposite Darius Slay. Ringo rotated in on the second opportunity for the first-team defense.
-Both Britain Covey and Johnny Wilson got some work with the first team as the WR3 with Wilson taking some red-zone looks and just missing on a fade that was a little off by Hurts. In pre-practice warmups, Covey was running option routes inside with the tight ends.
-Mekhi Becton, who continues to start at right guard, opened up a Mekhi Becton-sized hole for Kenny Gainwell TD run in a ones vs. twos period.
-Campbell had a step on Quinyon Mitchell for a TD but it was a rare miss by Hurts.
- Devin White started with Zack Baun again at LB with Dean again mixing in. Avonte Maddox was back getting significant first-team slot work.
-Backup running back Ty Davis-Price plunged in for a touchdown near the end of practice.
-The Eagles finished with situational work. The first team was down eight with 46 seconds left and Gainwell dusted Dean again with an out and up move for a TD. Hurts got the two-point conversion with another successful throw to Goedert.
-The second-team offense faced the same situation but was quickly backed up a penalty. Pickett attempted a back-shoulder throw to Ngata that wasn’t on target and then missed an out route to Ngata, who had a step. The final play of practice was a desperation heave that Eli Ricks corralled for the first interception of the open practices for the defense.
-The defense had been 0-for-5 with interceptions. The closest today before Hicks was Bryce Huff dropping as a flat defender but he didn’t have the ball skills to haul in a Hurts turnover-worthy throw.
