Eagles Cashing In On Surprise 'Tush Push' Win
The Philadelphia Eagles had a big day on Wednesday.
After months of rumors, the Eagles won the debate to keep the "Tush Push" in the National Football League for the 2025 season. This decision came somewhat as a surprise. Early in the morning on Wednesday, reports started to surface that the signs were pointing towards the play being banned.
The owners meetings continued and the Eagles brought out the big guns in Jason Kelce to help make the pitch with owner Jeffrey Lurie to keep the play in the game. It worked out and the vote to ban didn't reach the necessary threshold of 24 votes. The vote to ban received 22 votes and was two votes shy.
Philadelphia hasn't missed an opportunity since then to maximize the news. The Eagles' social media team fired off posts left and right on Wednesday starting with a two-word message: "Push On."
The Eagles didn't stop there. Philadelphia shared on social media that it is also selling T-Shirts now featuring the phrase: "Push On."
Clearly, the Eagles are making the most of this win and they aren't even taking the field for game action right now. We will see that happen in the fall. The play is surviving and the Eagles surely will utilize it plenty in 2025. The Eagles will take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 and there certainly will be a heavy dose of the play used.
