Eagles 'Cause For Concern' Is No Stranger For Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions and have a chance to do something that hasn't been done in years.
Philadelphia has so much talent on the roster that it wouldn't be a big shock if the Eagles win the NFC East once again in 2025. This would be significant because of the fact that no team in the division has won back-to-back division titles since 2004.
The Eagles obviously lost some guys this offseason, but there is more than enough firepower with the franchise still. For example, the Eagles' weapons around Jalen Hurts was ranked as the best supporting cast in football by FOX Sports NFL reporter David Helman.
"No. 1. Philadelphia Eagles," Helman said. "The top spot might be the easiest to figure out in this entire exercise. The Eagles return 10 of 11 starters from the unit that cruised to a Super Bowl title, and they even did a nice job creating competition for Mekhi Becton’s vacant guard spot by trading for Kenyon Green. They have the best running back in football, an elite receiver duo, a quality tight end and the top offensive line in the game. Maybe there’s some small cause for concern with the loss of playcaller Kellen Moore to the Saints — first-time OC Kevin Patullo has been on staff since 2021 — but there’s too much talent here to lose sleep over it."
While some have talked about the "concern" with Moore gone, the Eagles have gotten used to coordinators coming in and out. The Eagles have so much talent they will be fine even if there are some growing pains.