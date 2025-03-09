Eagles CB Generating 'Healthy Interest'
There seems to be a “healthy market” developing for Eagles pending free agent cornerback Isaiah Rodgers.
Multiple NFL sources have used that exact phrasing to describe the interest in the 27-year-old who will be entering his fifth NFL season in September.
NFL reporter Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 in Houston was the latest to use that exact terminology and put some faces on the interest, including two NFC East rivals: the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys.
Along with the Giants and Cowboys, Carolina and Tampa Bay are reportedly interested in Rodgers.
The legal negotiation period for free agents begins Monday at noon and teams can officially start signing free agents on March 12.
Rodgers played very well as Philadelphia’s CB3 last season, filling in for both Darius Slay and Quinyon Mitchell when they were banged up.
A lack of size for the outside (Rodgers is listed at 5-foot-10 and 176 pounds) and a prior gambling suspension that wiped out his 2023 season had some of the contract-projection sites coming in at lower numbers for the UMass product.
NFL teams seem to be leaning on the film where Rodgers’ speed and instincts over a somewhat significant sample size of 421 defensive snaps enabled him to overcome some of the concerns over playing him outside.
Astute teams also see the special teams value of a potential impact kickoff return with long speed.
The Eagles’ CB situation is in flux but still strong thanks to the presence of 2024 star rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, and ascending young corner Kelee Ringo.
The early plans to move on from six-time Pro Bowl Darius Slay could shift if the Eagles feel they can’t get Rodgers back to compete with Ringo for the outside job opposite Mitchell.
Rodgers also has expressed a loyalty to the Eagles for taking a chance on him by signing him when he was suspended.
