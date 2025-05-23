Eagles Champ Named Emergency Option For Cardinals
Where will former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas sign this offseason?
Douglas is somehow still available despite a few meetings over the last few weeks. Douglas recently met with the Miami Dolphins and the Seattle Seahawks. While this is the case, CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr floated the Arizona Cardinals as a fit instead due to the injury to starter Sean Murphy-Bunting.
"A veteran who's been with several teams around the league, Douglas is one of the underrated cover corners in the NFL," Kerr said. "Last year was a weird year for Douglas, as opposing quarterbacks targeting him had a 90.6 passer rating -- a year in which Douglas had zero interceptions in 15 games.
"Douglas has allowed just a 58.2 passer rating in coverage over the last four seasons, with 14 interceptions. He's a strong veteran for any roster at this stage of his career. Douglas is 30 years old, which may be why teams are reluctant to sign him."
Murphy-Bunting was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list meaning that he will miss the entire 2025 National Football League season. Douglas is one of the better options still remaining in free agency after starting 15 games for the Buffalo Bills last year. He spent the first three years of his career as a member of the Eagles and has experience on the Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers, and Bills as well.
Douglas has gotten some interest around the league over the last few weeks so Arizona likely would have to move quickly if it wants him.
