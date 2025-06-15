Eagles Champion Ahead Of Shedeur Sanders
The Philadelphia Eagles traded Kenny Pickett to the Cleveland Browns this offseason and it sounds like things have been positive with him in the team's quarterback competition.
Cleveland has four guys vying for the job. Joe Flacco, Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders are in the mix with the team. So, where do things stand? Cleveland Browns on SI's Spencer German shared that Flacco and Pickett are ahead of Gabriel and Sanders right now.
"Flacco and Pickett are essentially 1A and 1B," German said. "The former's lack of reps this time of year suggested that Kevin Stefanski and company know what to expect from the 40-year-old. He knows the offense, has chemistry with several players on the roster already, and has nearly two decades of experience under his belt. This time of year simply isn't for him. Pickett may very well be the guy Cleveland hopes wins the job come Week 1.
"In general, though, Pickett seemed to struggle the most during minicamp. The Browns belief in him hasn't wavered yet, however, and he'll be in the mix with Flacco to start. After that, the team clearly favors Gabriel, their third-round pick, over Shedeur Sanders, their fifth-round pick. Sanders didn't take a single rep with the ones this week, while Gabriel had several days with the first team."
Pickett wouldn't have had a shot at the starting job in Philadelphia, obviously. It's nice to hear that he's done well so far and at least has a chance in Cleveland.
