Eagles Champion Is Re-Thinking Critical Decision
Will the Philadelphia Eagles lose a longtime member of the organization this upcoming offseason?
Pro Bowl defensive end Brandon Graham has been with the team since being selected in the first round of the 2010 National Football League Draft. He developed into an extremely important part of the Eagles' defense and has been named a Pro Bowler and All-Pro. Most importantly, he was an important piece of the Eagles' Super Bowl LII win over the New England Patriots.
Before the 2024 season kicked off, Graham made it known that this season was going to be his last. He is in his 15th National Football League season and has been a star and a role player. No matter what role he has been in, he's been important for the Eagles.
Apparently, the 2024 season may actually end up not being his last now. He seems to be open for one more year.
"Honestly, I'm going to stay ready just for one more year,” Graham said, as transcribed by Frank. “Just in case if a situation popped up where it's like, ‘OK, they need me.’ But right now, I'm just trying to get through this year and enjoy it as much as I can. And hopefully make a bunch of plays to help the team and help (my teammates) get to their next level.
“Either way, I'm going to be a part of whatever they're doing next year. As a player, who knows? But I might stay ready another year depending on how everything goes this year."
The 2024 season has started off on a good note for Graham. If things continue to go the way they have, maybe we'll see him back in Philadelphia for one more year.