Eagles-Chiefs Fireworks: Patrick Mahomes Talks Rematch
The Philadelphia Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions and will have a very difficult test pretty early on.
Philadelphia's 2025 schedule opens with a division battle against the Dallas Cowboys at home when the Eagles raise the Super Bowl LIX banner. That's a tough matchup right away but then the Eagles will follow that by hitting the road to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch at Arrowhead Stadium.
Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked about the matchup while recently joining "Up & Adams" with Kay Adams and had nothing but praise for the Eagles and talked about how the matchup will kick Kansas City stacks up with the "best of the best."
"That'll be a good one, you know," Mahomes said. "We have a little bit of history, at least. The start of our season really is a lot of great football teams. Whenever you win a lot of games, you play a lot of great football teams. Go to Brazil and play against the (Los Angeles Chargers), who are going to be hungry to beat us and then you continue on to play the Eagles Week 2. Super Bowl rematch. Obviously, they got after us this Super Bowl, so, it'll be a great challenge for us to see where we're at. It's early in the season, but we'll get to go out there and play against the best of the best."
The Eagles are the reigning champs, but Kansas City is no slouch. Both of these two teams have Super Bowl aspirations and there's certainly a chance that Week 2 isn't their only matchup next season.