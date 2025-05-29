Eagles-Chiefs Round 3? Super Bowl Projections Dropped
The Philadelphia Eagles have made to the Super Bowl in two of the last three seasons.
In both of those cases, the Eagles faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles won once and the Chiefs won once. Will the two sides get another shot at each other this upcoming season?
ESPN’s Seth Walder shared projections for the 2025 season from ESPN's NFL Football Power Index and the most likely Super Bowl matchup was once again between Philadelphia and Kansas City.
"Could we see an Eagles-Chiefs repeat in the Super Bowl? Two of the past three Super Bowls have been between Kansas City and Philadelphia," Walder said. "Will it be three of four? The 4.2 percent chance of a Super Bowl LIX repeat is the greatest of any combination of teams in our Super Bowl matchup projections, slightly besting the 3.6 percent chances of Ravens-Eagles and Bills-Eagles matchups...
"When looking at the top 10 most likely Super Bowl combinations, several different NFC teams appear on the list. The Eagles and (Detroit Lions) show up the most, but the (Washington Commanders), (Los Angeles Rams), and (San Francisco 49ers) each appeared in one of the most likely combinations. The AFC side of the matchups was dominated by three teams -- the Chiefs, (Buffalo Bills) and (Baltimore Ravens)."
The Eagles actually were the NFC representative in the three most likely scenarios. The most likely featured is an Eagles and Chiefs rematch followed by a matchup versus the Ravens, and one against the Bills.
More NFL: Eagles Expensive 'Bounce-Back Candidate' Identified