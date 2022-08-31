Eagles Claim QB Ian Book

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles have their third quarterback after being awarded Ian Book off waivers from the New Orleans Saints.

The former Notre Dame star will slot in as Philadelphia's QB3 behind starter Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew and the Eagles will have to make a roster to move by 4:00 PM to fit him on the 53-man roster.

The Eagles also lost two recent cuts and potential practice squad candidates in the waiver process. Chicago was awarded undrafted slot cornerback Josh Blackwell and the New York Giants plucked versatile offensive lineman Jack Anderson.

"In general, do I want to have a third quarterback? We will have a third quarterback on the 69-, 70-man roster with [DE] Matt Leo, the 70th guy," GM Howie Roseman said after trimming down to the initial 53. "We will have a third quarterback for sure."

Turns out the Eagles will have four on that expanded list of 70 with reports of Reid Sinnett being brought back to the practice squad although that could have been the contingency plan in case Philadelphia, which is 19th in the waiver order, wasn't awarded Book.

Philadelphia can officially start assembling its 16-man practice squad Tuesday afternoon. Center Cameron Tom, who played all 65 offensive snaps in the preseason finale against Miami is being brought back, as are undrafted cornerback Mario Goodrich, and three WRs, Olympic hurdler Devon Allen, Deon Cain, and Britain Covey.

As for Book, 24, he was Notre Dame's all-time winningest QB before being drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 draft by the Saints. He was forced to start one game as a rookie, a December loss to the Dolphins in which he went 12-of-20 for 135 yards with two interceptions.

In three preseason games this summer, Book played quite a bit and completed 42-of-65 passes for 315 yards with two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

The Saints, though, are set at QB with starter Jameis Winston, veteran backup Andy Dalton, and jack-of-all-trades Taysom Hill as the emergency option.

At 6-foot and 205 pounds, Book is undersized but has functional movement skills and natural leadership traits. His 30 wins as a starter is a program record for the Fighting Irish, one of that nation's most successful programs, and his 72 career touchdown passes is second in school history.

Book also led Notre Dame to two College Football Playoff berths.

Only 33 players were claimed overall this year with the Bears leading the way with six different players including Blackwell.

