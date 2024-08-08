Eagles Claim Young Tight End From NFC East Rival To Bolster Depth
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly are busy right now.
Training camp is in full swing and the Eagles soon will kick off preseason action as well. Soon enough the 2024 season will be here and the Eagles already have one of the best rosters in football on paper.
While this is the case, Philadelphia still seems to be looking for ways to add around the edges and claimed former Washington Commanders tight end Armani Rogers after he was released by the NFC East rival, according to the team.
"We've waived (wide receiver) Shaq Davis and have claimed (tight end) Armani Rogers."
It's unclear exactly what role Rogers will play with the Eagles, but it could never hurt to add more depth throughout training camp, especially when it is from one of your top rivals. Rogers is just 26 years old and likely is just a depth piece and now will compete for a roster spot.
Rogers was undrafted and appeared in 11 games with Washington in 2022 and had five catches for 64 yards. Philadelphia clearly already is set at tight end with Dallas Goedert, but if Rogers could earn a spot on the roster, he could be depth behind him.
He's an interesting player to watch out for because he is young and showed flashes with the Commanders, but an injury forced him to miss the 2023 season. Maybe the Eagles found a diamond in the rough, we certainly will see throughout the rest of camp.
