Eagles Clash Vs. Jaguars Could Give Fans Look At $12M Trade Target
The Philadelphia Eagles have a great roster and are playing for something big this season.
Philadelphia hasn't gotten the love it has deserved this season and currently is 5-2 heading into a clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Eagles have a chance to be 6-2 by the end of the day on Sunday if they are able to take down Jacksonville.
It's a big matchup, but it likely isn't the only thing on the front office's mind right now. The 2024 National Football League trade deadline will pass on Nov. 5, and the Eagles are running out of time. If Philadelphia wants to make a move, it will have to act fast.
Sunday's matchup could be a good opportunity to look at a possible trade target. The Jaguars seemingly are open for business and the Delaware News Journal's Martin Frank floated Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd as an option.
"Devin Lloyd, (linebacker), Jaguars," Frank said. "Devin Lloyd, the Jaguars' first-round pick in 2022, would require more in return than (Josey Jewell). But the Eagles might be willing to do it because he's still on his rookie deal while (Zack Baun) can be a free agent."
The 26-year-old 2022 National Football League Draft first-round draft pick has one sack and 50 tackles already this season. He's someone who may not have a big name, but he could add more depth to a defense that could use another pass rusher.
More NFL: Do Eagles Play Today? Schedule, Time For Philly's Clash Vs. Jaguars