Eagles Coach Leaves Door Open For Pro Bowler's Return
The Philadelphia Eagles will take the field for Week 3 action on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
Philadelphia is looking to get back in the win column. The Eagles started the 2024 season off on a high note with a win over the Green Bay Packers in Brazil. Philadelphia followed it up with a loss against the Atlanta Falcons and now is 1-1 on the young season.
One thing that has been somewhat surprising is the fact that linebacker Devin White hasn't appeared in a game yet this season. He signed with the Eagles in free agency this offseason on a one-year, $7.5 million deal.
He missed Week 1 with an ankle injury but was a healthy scratch for the team's Week 2 action. Now, it's unclear when he will get back on the field, but defensive coordinator Vic Fangio didn't close the door on him.
"Vic Fangio says Devin White is practicing, attentive, and ‘ready to roll,'" The Philly Pod's Victor Williams posted.
White may not be in the mix at this moment, but he likely will be at some point. The fact that he has handled this short-term demotion in a good way is a positive sign. He's just 26 years old and has been a Pro Bowler and All-Pro already throughout his career. He also has had moments where he has been benched. He's saying all of the right things so far and likely will be back on the field at some point.