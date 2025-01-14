Eagles Coach Predicted To Be No. 2 Option For Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys head coaching job just became one of the most interesting to watch this offseason.
Dallas surprisingly decided to cut ties with Mike McCarthy and now will be looking to replace him, but who will end up landing the job? There were reports on Monday that Bill Belichick would've had interest in the role if he dhan't already join edthe University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Rumors and speculation already have picked up about who the next guy could be in Dallas. FanSided's Mike Luciano made a list of the five most likely options and had Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore at No. 2.
"Kellen Moore, OC, Philadelphia Eagles," Luciano said. "Moore, a former Cowboys quarterback McCarthy retained, made his name as Dallas' pass-happy offensive coordinator. After helping Saquon Barkley run for 2,000 yards, Moore may have done enough with Philadelphia this season to finally get the head coaching shot he deserves. Prescott will be very happy about this decision."
Moore clearly has ties to the Cowboys. He spent time there as a player and got his start in coaching at the National Football League level there after his playing career ended. He started as quarterbacks coach but worked his way up to be the team's offensive coordinator. He ended up leaving in 2023, though.
He has done a fantastic job with the Eagles this season and it would be great to have him around beyond this season. While this is the case, the Cowboys rumors can't be ignored.
