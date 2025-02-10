Eagles Complete List Of Free Agents Following Super Bowl LIX Win
The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions for the second time in team history.
Philadelphia defeated the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night in Super Bow LIX. The Eagles stopped the Chiefs from winning their third straight Super Bowl on Sunday and made history throughout the process.
The Eagles started the season off slowly but dominated after their Week 5 bye week. One of the biggest reasons why the team was able to turn things around this season is because of some fantastic additions last offseason. Two players the Eagles brought in were Saquon Barkley and Zack Baun who both were All-Pros and earned Pro Bowl nods en route to the Super Bowl.
Now that the Super Bowl is behind us, now the focus is going to turn to the offseason. Luckily the Eagles will have some fun before then, including the Super Bowl championship parade. But, the offseason is here and free agency will kick off in March.
Here is a complete list of the Eagles' pending free agents (per Spotrac):
Nick Gates - C
Avonte Maddox - CB
Isaiah Rodgers - CB
Josh Sweat - DE
Brandon Graham - DE
Milton Willians - DT
Mekhi Becton - G
Jack Driscoll - G
Oren Burks - LB
Ben VanSumeren - LB (ERFA)
Zack Baun - LB
Rick Lovato - LS
Kenny Gainwell - RB
Fred Johnson - T
CJ Uzomah - TE
Briain Covey - WR (RFA)
The Eagles clearly are going to have some difficult decisions to make. Luckily, there will be some good times before any tough decisions need to come.
