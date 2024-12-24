Eagles Connected To Dynamic Prospect To Replace Lane Johnson
There are just two more weeks to go in the 2024 National Football League regular season so a lot of rumors and speculation about the offseason should start to pick up.
Even with the postseason almost here, there will be even more chatter about team's offseason plans. The offseason is one of the most fun times of the year because every team in the league hypothetically has a chance to make a run the following year so fanbases have hope that teams will make big moves.
The Philadelphia Eagles already are a Super Bowl contender, but it will be interesting to see how they handle the offseason. They are aggressive and clearly will add in some capacity. One way to do so will be through the NFL Draft.
Bleacher Report's scouting department predicted that they will add an eventual Lane Johnson replacement in the form of Purdue offensive tackle Marcus Mbow.
"2025 NFL Draft: OT Marcus Mbow, Purdue," Bleacher Report said. "Lane Johnson will be 35 in May and is only signed through 2026. Eagles GM Howie Roseman typically likes to stay a year or two ahead of his team's needs in the draft, and the Purdue product is a bit of a project that could develop into a starting right tackle, making this a strong pairing.
"'Mbow is a quick-twitch run blocker with pop in his hands that he uses to get into fits quickly, close ground and intersect smaller targets on the move and collapse leaning defenders with a trap technique,' B/R's offensive line scout Brandon Thorn said."
Philadelphia surely will add some depth to the offensive line throughout the offseason and it wouldn't hurt to draft a player like Mbow to learn from Johnson and eventually overtake the position once Johnson decides to hang up his cleats or leave.
More NFL: Eagles' Nick Sirianni Responds To C.J. Gardner-Johnson's Ejection