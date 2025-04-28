Eagles Considered NFL’s Most Polarizing Prospect
The Philadelphia Eagles had a pretty successful National Football League Draft.
Over the last few days since the draft ended, media outlets left and right have graded the performances in the draft. The Eagles have been widely considered one of the best, if not the best team in this draft class. Philadelphia made a handful of high-end moves, led by the selection of former Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell at No. 31.
One move that the Eagles made that has been praised heavily was the selection of former Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord. The Eagles didn’t need a quarterback. Philadelphia has Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. But, the Eagles went out and got McCord as well
It sounds like he wasn’t the only quarterback to team in interest in. Another guy who seemingly was considered by the Eagles was former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"There have been rumors all day that the Philadelphia Eagles were interested in Shedeur Sanders," he said. "It'd be a perfect landing spot for him. A veteran quarterback room, a team with a really good backbone, a really good culture. The Cleveland Browns just traded over the Eagles. I wonder here, I wonder – obviously they got Dillion Gabriel yesterday – did the Browns do this thinking the Eagles would take Shedeur? Just maybe, we'll see."
Now that’s pretty interesting. If there was a team that was going to be able to get the most out of Sanders, it probably would've been the Eagles. But, they ended up with McCord instead.
Sanders is a talented player and eventually was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the draft. Hopefully, he’s able to get an opportunity at some point to show what he can do. If the Eagles liked him, that certainly can be considered at least a positive sign for him.