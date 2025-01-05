Eagles Contract Incentives: 3 Big Bonuses Still Within Reach
The Philadelphia Eagles' regular season may be over, but there still is some time left for the Eagles.
Philadelphia will begin its quest for a Super Bowl win next week. The Eagles had a fantastic regular season and finished with the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Philadelphia is in a good spot and, on top of just a chance of winning the Super Bowl, there is some more money that can be made.
The regular season is now over, but there are some incentives still within range for some players on the Eagles.
Here are five incentives that still can come into play:
Saquon Barkley - $1,000,000 with NFC Championship and Super Bowl wins/1st Team All-Pro:
The Eagles superstar has had a great year and still can earn a little more money. He already cleared 1,000 rushing yards. If the Eagles can win the NFC Championship and Super Bowl, he will earn an extra $250,000 for each or $500,000 total. He can also earn an extra $500,000 if he's named 1st Team All-Pro. Overall, he can earn an extra $1,000,000 over the next few weeks.
Jalen Hurts - $500,000 with a Super Bowl win:
The Eagles are among the top contenders in the NFC and have a real chance to do something special. If the Eagles are able to win the Super Bowl this year, Hurts will pick up an extra $500,000 bonus.
Jordan Mailata - $500,000 escalator with All-Pro nod:
Mailata may not have earned a Pro Bowl nod, but he still has had a fantastic season. Not being named to the Pro Bowl actually was a shock, but he has been arguably the best at his position this season. Maybe he could end up being a rare case of a player missing the Pro Bowl but landing an All-Pro nod.
