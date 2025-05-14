Eagles Controversy Days Away From Another Fight
The Philadelphia Eagles have been the talk of the offseason.
Philadelphia has been talked about a lot after taking down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Obviously, the Super Bowl has been talked about a lot and the success of the organization. It was no small feat this past February. The Eagles got over the hump after losing to the Chiefs in the big game just two years ago.
That’s not all that has been talked about, though. There has been a controversial debate going on all offseason about the “Tush Push.” The Green Bay Packers pushed to get the play banned although they didn’t have the votes to get the resolution passed earlier on in the offseason the NFL owners meetings. While this is the case, we are less than a week away from the debate kicking off again.
The next round of meetings will kick off on May 20th. The Spring League Meeting/Coach Accelerator will take place in Minnesota from May 20th through May 21st.
When the meetings were last in session, the debate about the "Tush Push" was tabled rather than losing. That means that it’s still possible that there could still be a ban. For this to happen, 24 teams would need to vote against the play. Will the team end up losing one of the most polarizing plays in the league for the 2025 season and beyond? We could get another answer in a week.