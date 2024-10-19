Eagles Could Add Ex-Cowboys $10 Million Starter In Free Agency
If the Philadelphia Eagles want to make some serious noise this season, they should be looking for ways to add depth to the organization in the near future.
The Eagles are 3-2 on the season heading into their Week 7 clash with the New York Giants. Philadelphia has plenty of talent and should be able to put together a winning streak now that it is starting to get healthier, but it also could make sense to add safety depth.
Philadelphia had question marks at safety heading into the season, and injuries have left the door wide open for a move. The Eagles don't even need to pull off a massive trade or anything of that nature to add necessary depth. There still are some free agents left that could have a solid impact, including former Dallas Cowboys starter Jayron Kearse.
He spent the last three seasons with the Cowboys and was a starter. Last year, he had one interception, four passes defended, 1.5 sacks, and 72 total tackles. He also didn't allow a touchdown while in coverage.
Kearse had a two-year deal worth $10 million with the Cowboys but now is a free agent and, surprisingly, still is available. He isn't a big-name player, but he is someone who could add depth, at least on the practice squad for the Eagles.
The secondary could use a boost, and Kearse could provide one. It seems like a no-brainer of a move.
