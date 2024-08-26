Eagles Could Be In Mix To Sign Surprisingly Available Bills Pro Bowler
With the 2024 National Football League season kicking off in just a few weeks, teams already have started to cut down rosters.
Soon enough, the Philadelphia Eagles will have to do the same. Teams have tough decisions to make and there will be some surprising players available. The Eagles will have to trim down the roster, but it could also look to make a few additions based on who from other teams ends up getting cut.
One player who is available and could make some sense for the Eagles at this point is former Buffalo Bills linebacker Deion Jones, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
"The Bills released seven players, including (quarterback) Anthony Brown, (wide receiver) Damiere Byrd and (linebacker) Deion Jones," Pelissero said. "They also placed safeties Terrell Burgess and Dee Delaney on (Injured Reserve)."
Jones is a one-time Pro Bowler who spent the 2023 season with the Carolina Panthers. He had one interception, one sack, and 35 total tackles last year in 13 games played. He was looking to land a role with the Bills this season. Jones likely is more of a depth piece at this point in his career but it is surprising that he now is available.
He is someone the Eagles could bring in on an extremely cheap contract to provide some depth at linebacker. The linebacker spot has been one that has been mentioned as one that could use a boost and Jones could be a cheap, veteran option now that he is available.
