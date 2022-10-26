Eagles Could be in Market for RB Help

PHILADELPHIA - With the NFL's trade deadline looming Tuesday at 4 p.m., history says that Howie Roseman is likely to do something to at least tweak what is already one of the NFL's best rosters.

One potential position to keep an eye on is running back where Miles Sanders is having an excellent start to the season but the depth has been lacking a bit with Kenny Gainwell unable to gain much of a foothold in his sophomore season, and Boston Scott garnering just 17 touches to date while missing two games with a rib injury.

The core of the RB group was also bolstered by the addition of Trey Sermon, a 2021 third-round pick of San Francisco who was claimed off waivers by the Eagles on Sept. 1. With the late start, Sermon has played in just two games and eight offensive snaps.

On paper, the Eagles could use some help even if it's just depth for Sanders, something the Eagles' GM seems to agree with.

"You know, I talked to Howie Roseman about [the trade deadline]," FOX Sports' Jay Glazer said recently. "He said he’s definitely going to start making calls all around the NFL. But, really, where is there [a position to address]? They’re a very solid team. They’ve got great depth."

Glazer then turned toward the backfield.

"Maybe they add a running back to the mix, I could see them doing that," Glazer said. "But not like some big, bold move. I just don’t see what’s out there for them at this point because their roster is so strong already.”

Plenty of capable running backs could be available with Cleveland backup Kareem Hunt and Chicago starter David Montgomery the potential high-end returns. Disgruntled Rams back Cam Akers could also be an interesting get with some upside.

Earlier this week, the New York Jets acquired former Jacksonville RB James Robinson for a conditional sixth-round pick so the potential to add with cost-effective compensation is there.

Back in the 2017 Super Bowl season, Roseman made a somewhat bold move to acquire Jay Ajayi, who didn't have the best reputation in Miami but fit in well with the Eagles and was a big part of the run to a Super Bowl LII championship.

Current Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is very big on connection and chemistry but noted that his locker room is strong and has proven it can integrate players in a rapid fashion.

"We know we have a good culture, we have good teammates, we have good players on this team, and you want whoever you bring in you want to fit in," Sirianni said. "One thing I do know about this team and I’ve seen it over and over and over again, is the leader on this team, have embraced the new player."

Sirianni offered examples as well.

"Haason [Reddick] was here all offseason. Everyone welcomes him," the coach said. "Then James [Bradnerry] doesn’t get here until training camp, it’s the same thing where everyone welcomed him and made him feel part of the team.

"Then Chauncey [Gardner-Johnson] comes after training camp. Then Cam [Dicker] comes in after. The trend of what I see of this team from our leaders and our guys on this team is that a lot of guys can fit into this team because of the leaders that we have."

