Eagles Could Be Perfect Match For 6-Time Pro Bowler
The Philadelphia Eagles' full focus should be beating the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
After that, it wouldn't hurt to take a look into free agency and see if there are any pieces to help with the playoffs approaching. One player who is worth keeping an eye on is six-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell.
He is a future Hall of Famer who can still play with four sacks this season along with 46 total tackles, and 10 quarterback hits. He's the type of player that can help a defense in the postseason. He's not available right now, but that could change.
If the Dolphins are eliminated from postseason contention, they could end up releasing Campbell, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio and the Miami Herald's Omar Kelly.
"If that happens — or if the Dolphins lose to the Browns on Sunday — Miami will be eliminated," Florio said. "And, as explained by Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are expected to release veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell.
"Campbell, who has spoken about the possibility of being released once the Dolphins are done, would go through waivers. Any other team, contender or non-contender, would have the ability to claim him for the final week of the regular season and perhaps beyond. If unclaimed, Campbell would become a free agent."
Eagles fans should be rooting for the Dolphins to get eliminated. If Campbell were to become available, he's the exact type of player that could help this Eagles team.
