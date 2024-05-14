Eagles Could Be Perfect Option To Land Disgruntled Pro Bowl Receiver
The Philadelphia Eagles already have two of football's best receivers on the roster but still are looking for ways to add more depth.
Philadelphia's offense is in a good spot with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith as the team's top two receivers, but there already has been speculation that the team could be looking for a third receiver. There are some intriguing options available in free agency, but the best possible option may be someone who could be traded.
Denver Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton has made it known that he would like to be traded from the team this offseason, although no deal has been made at this point. The Broncos don't seem to want to trade Sutton, but that doesn't mean he won't be moved. To this point, Sutton has been working out on his own and hasn't been around the team, according to Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams.
"Bo Nix worked with the Broncos veterans for the first time Monday," Williams said. "He did not have his No. 1 receiver. Courtland Sutton continues to work out on his own in Florida while the Broncos hold voluntary offseason workouts at the team facility, Mike Kils of 9News reports. Sutton has made clear he wants a reworked contract with a pay raise.
"He has two years left on the four-year, $60 million extension he signed in November 2021, but Sutton has only $2 million of guaranteed money left off the $27.6 million total remaining money. He did not attend the team’s first 16 offseason workout sessions, and he skipped Monday’s start of Phase II. Practices ramp up next week as organized team activities begin. Sutton has requested a trade, and despite receiving interest, the Broncos reportedly do not plan to trade him."
If Sutton continues to remain away from the team, there's a chance he could force their hand. If that ends up being the case, Philadelphia could make a lot of sense as a landing spot. A receiver room featuring Brown, Smith, and Sutton is an enticing thought.
The Eagles already are loaded offensively but could use some more depth. Sutton could be that option if he is traded.
