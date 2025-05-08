Eagles Could Find Answer From Panthers' Scraps
The Philadelphia Eagles already have made a few big moves in an attempt to make up for all of the losses the offseason has brought.
The pass rush specifically has been addressed in free agency with guys like Josh Uche and Azeez Ojulari. The Eagles also drafted linebacker Jihaad Campbell, defensive tackle Ty Robinson, linebacker Smael Mondon, and EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland.
Would it make sense to bring in another guy for the summer to see if they could impact the roster during the season?
One Pro Bowler surprisingly just became available. The Carolina Panthers are cutting ties with Jadeveon Clowney, according to ESPN's David Newton.
"The Carolina Panthers are moving on from three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney after just one season, the team announced Thursday," Newton said. "It was one of several moves announced by the Panthers before the start of their rookie minicamp Friday. Carolina also placed running back Jonathon Brooks, a second-round pick in 2024, on the physically able to perform list as he recovers from his second ACL injury to his right knee in 13 months. He will miss the entire 2025 season.
"The team had shopped Clowney, a native of nearby Rock Hill, South Carolina, ahead of the NFL draft, a source had told ESPN late last month."
Clowney appeared in 14 games with the Panthers last year and had 5.5 sacks and 46 total tackles. The year before he had 9.5 sacks as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. If the Eagles want to add another guy, the 32-year-old could be a perfect option.