Eagles Could Have Massive Piece Back Vs. Panthers
The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and it seems like a star will be back on the field trying to help the team win their ninth straight game.
Philadelphia's wide receiver room has been depleted and one of the big reasons why is that star receiver DeVonta Smith hasn't appeared in a game since Nov. 14 against the Washington Commanders due to a hamstring injury. Even in that game, he was dealing with the ailment and was forced to miss some practice time ahead of the contest.
Although the Eagles got some bad news injury-wise about a few players, there was some good news too. Smith told Sports Illustrated's Ed Kracz to "count me in" when asked whether he would be playing on Sunday.
"DeVonta Smith told me 'count me in' when I asked if he was playing Sunday," Kracz shared.
This is a fantastic update for the Eagles. Philadelphia has found ways to win games no matter what issues it has been presented with this season. While this is the case, adding Smith back into the fold only could help the passing offense.
The 2024 season has been a tough one for Smith injury-wise, but luckily it seems like he will be ready to go once the Eagles take the field at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. Philadelphia is chasing the No. 1 seed in the NFC and having Smith back only will help its chances.
