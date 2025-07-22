Eagles Could Have Solution With Ex-Lions Star
If the Philadelphia Eagles are going to make another move as training camp kicks off, it wouldn't hurt to add another piece or two for the pass rush.
A contender can never have too many capable pass rushers. Philadelphia has plenty of firepower at its disposal. Even with the losses of the offseason, the Eagles also have added guys like Josh Uche, Azeez Ojulari, and rookie Jihaad Campbell. Philadelphia still has over $30 million in cap space, per Over The Cap, so it's not out of the realm of possibility that the franchise could add another piece.
USA Today's Nick Brinkerhoff suggested three-time Pro Bowler Za'Darius Smith as a potential fit.
"No. 7. Za'Darius Smith, Edge (2024 teams: Browns, Lions)," Brinkerhoff said. "Smith was released by the Lions earlier this offseason, but told USA TODAY Sports in June that he hopes to re-sign with the team. He posted four sacks in eight games for the Motor City, but could benefit from playing opposite a healthy Aidan Hutchinson in 2025. Detroit is dealing with a remodeled coaching staff, however, that shouldn't impact Smith's ability to return.
"With teams always seeking help off the edge, Smith should have no shortage of options. If he decides to wait for his preferred destination, however, this could drag on. Landing spots: Lions, Eagles, Bengals."
This is the type of low-risk, high-reward move that would make sense. Smith had nine sacks last season and yet he is available. Why not give him a call? It certainly wouldn't hurt.