Eagles Could Land Ex-Jets Receiver, Former First-Round Pick To Add Depth
The Philadelphia Eagles still have some question marks at receiver with DeVante Parker announcing his retirement.
Parker signed with the Eagles this offseason but announced that he is hanging up his cleats. Philadelphia already had some question marks about the third receiver spot and Parker seemed to be the answer.
The Eagles have responded by signing John Ross III, but it seems like there will be a competition for the spot. Philadelphia still has some cap space and it could make sense to add another receiver into the competition to add more depth.
Philadelphia has two fantastic receivers in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith but hasn't gotten much production out of the third receiver spot. Hopefully, that will change in 2024 and one player who could make sense to add even more depth is former Tennessee Titans and New York Jets receiver Corey Davis.
He didn't play in 2023 after announcing his retirement but seems to want to return to the field in 2024. Davis is available in free agency and is the sixth-best player still out there according to NFL Trade Rumors' Nate Bouda.
Davis is just 29 years old and should have fresh legs after a year away. He was selected with the fifth overall draft pick in 2017 by the Titans and has shown some flashes but injuries derailed his career. When healthy, he showed some great promise.
He seemingly is healthy now and wouldn't need to be a top option for the Eagles. With Brown and Smith on the field, Davis could thrive as a third option. Davis wouldn't cost much due to a year away, but he has potential.
