Eagles Could Land Surprisingly Available Ex-Steelers Pro Bowl Receiver
One former member of the Pittsburgh Steelers surprisingly is available.
Former Steelers Pro Bowler JuJu Smith-Schuster spent the 2023 season with the New England Patriots and struggled. He appeared in just 11 games but now will be looking for his next opportunity after he reportedly was cut by New England, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"Source: The Patriots are releasing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster," Rapoport said. "While a surprise, this move does give Smith-Schuster the chance to sign somewhere before the season."
The Philadelphia Eagles would be a perfect landing spot for Smith-Schuster. He is available and likely could be signed for the minimum because of the fact that New England is on the hook for the remaining guaranteed money on his deal.
Philadelphia still could use some more depth at wide receiver and has struggled with their third receivers over the last few years. Smith-Schuster may have had a bad 2023 campaign, but he has shown that he can be a productive National Football League receiver.
He likely will look to land with a contender as he attempts to rebuild his value and Philadelphia certainly could be that. When he played for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 he racked up just under 1,000 receiving yards and played a solid role en route to the Super Bowl.
With the Chiefs, he wasn't the top option and was more of a depth piece. He could be that for Philadelphia and thrive. Why not take a chance on him?
