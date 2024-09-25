Eagles Could Lose Three Stars For Buccaneers Game
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly don't sound like they will be at full strength in Week 4.
Philadelphia wasn't at full strength in Week 3 as well and was without the services of star receiver A.J. Brown, as he currently is dealing with a hamstring injury. The Eagles suffered more injuries in their Week 3 win over the New Orleans Saints, with DeVonta Smith going down with a concussion. Pro Bowl tackle Lane Johnson also suffered a concussion in the win.
It's unclear if any of the three will end up taking the field in Week 4, as all three missed the beginning of practice on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"No signs of AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, nor Lane Johnson for the start of today’s Eagles practice," Schefter said.
Philadelphia has a tall task ahead of it in Week 4 against the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has been one of the more surprising teams in football so far this season. The Buccaneers also are 2-1 on the young season, including a major upset over the Detroit Lions in Week 2.
The Eagles don't have a cakewalk in Week 4, and if Brown, Smith, and Johnson end up missing the game, it'll just make things even more difficult. If you are a fan of the Eagles, keep an eye on these three over the next few days. Luckily, the Eagles don't take the field again until Sunday, so the trio have more time to hopefully recover.