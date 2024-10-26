Eagles Could Pursue Ex-Saints $96 Million Star To Solve Big Issue
The Philadelphia Eagles have looked much better lately, but they still could use a boost on offense.
Philadelphia acquired former first-round pick Jahan Dotson in a trade with the Washington Commanders this past offseason, but things haven't worked out yet. He has just six receptions for 35 yards this season with no touchdowns.
The hope was that Dotson would be the team's No. 3 receiver and solve an issue the team has been having for a few years. He is young and there is plenty of time left in the season to turn things around, but it may make sense to bring in another veteran as well to help carry the load.
There has been speculation about a possible deadline deal, but the Eagles don't really need to do that. There are options available in free agency, and the Eagles should give three-time Pro Bowler Michael Thomas a call.
Thomas was the best receiver in football at one point and got paid like it, earning a deal worth roughly $96 million over five years with New Orleans. Injuries completely altered the course of his career but he is available and seemingly healthy now.
Thomas may not be the same guy who had 149 catches for 1,725 yards in 2019, but he still could be an option to provide Jalen Hurts with short throws across the middle. At this point, the Eagles likely could sign him for next to nothing. Why not take a chance on him? He certainly couldn't hurt the team at this point.
More NFL: Ex-Eagles Star LB May Be Worth Reunion After Hot Streak