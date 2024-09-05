Eagles Could Reunite With Former Fan-Favorite In Last-Second Signing
Could the Philadelphia Eagles make another move in the near future?
There still are plenty of free agents available who could have an impact without breaking the bank. Philadelphia has just under $12 million remaining in cap space with the new season kicking off. The Eagles will begin the new season on Friday against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil.
Philadelphia has the means to add some more depth, but likely won't do so ahead of Week 1 action against the Packers. The Eagles hopped on a plane to Brazil on Wednesday. While this is the case, Philadelphia certainly could add afterward.
One player who still is available and should be in consideration for the Eagles is former fan-favorite defensive back Jalen Mills. The 30-year-old is available after being released by the New York Giants in August. He signed a contract with the Giants in March but now is available.
Mills was selected in the seventh round of the 2016 National Football League Draft by the Eagles and spent the first five seasons of his career in Philadelphia. He was a key member of the Eagles' 2018 Super Bowl championship team over the New England Patriots.
The cornerback/safety joined the Patriots ahead of the 2021 season and spent three years with New England.
Mills now is looking for a new opportunity and the Eagles are thin at safety with James Bradberry set to miss at least two months. Why not consider a reunion in the near future?
