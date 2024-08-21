Eagles Could Reunite With Longtime Starter, Super Bowl Champ At Low Cost
The Philadelphia Eagles are among the top contenders to win the Super Bowl in 2024 and because of that should be considering all options to add depth before the season kicks off.
Philadelphia is in a great spot roster-wise. The Eagles boast one of the best rosters in football and don't have any massive holes anywhere. Philadelphia has talent all over the field but it wouldn't hurt to add some depth in the secondary and an old friend is available.
Former Eagles cornerback/safety Jalen Mills signed with the rival New York Giants in free agency in March but won't actually see any time with the team this season as he recently was released.
Mills is someone the Eagles could bring in on a cheap deal but still could help. He is just 30 years old and clearly has familiarity with Philadelphia. He was selected by the Eagles in the seventh round of the 2016 National Football League Draft.
The 30-year-old spent the first five seasons of his career with the Eagles and was a member of Philadelphia's Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots in 2018. Mills spent the last three seasons with the Patriots but now is looking for a new opportunity.
Philadelphia still has plenty of cap space and Mills could be a guy who can serve in a depth role at safety off the bench. He knows the organization and wouldn't cost much. Why not consider a reunion?
More NFL: Bears Proposed Trade Would Land Ex-Eagles Star After Stunning Offseason