Eagles Could Sign Ex-Bears Star As 'Final Move' Needed This Offseason
The Philadelphia Eagles have plenty of cap space left and should be looking to bolster the defense.
Philadelphia's offense already is in fantastic shape. The Eagles have one of the better offenses on paper right now -- although they could use a third wide receiver.
While this is the case, adding to the defense should be the team's priority, and one player who has been mentioned as an option is former Chicago Bears star Eddie Jackson by ESPN's Aaron Schatz.
"What the Eagles could use is defensive depth," Schatz said. "At safety, for example, Sydney Brown is coming back from an ACL injury suffered late last season, leaving little depth behind C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship. Jackson, a former Bears star, would help stabilize the unit. He could play strong safety if Gardner-Johnson lines up in the slot, or he might even beat out Blankenship for the free safety position."
Jackson has been mentioned as a fit for the Eagles on multiple occasions this offseason. The Eagles have a need at safety and Jackson is one of the top ones still available.
It's surprising that Jackson still is available after a solid 2023 season, but the safety market has moved extremely slowly this offseason.
Training camp quickly is approaching and the Eagles still have just under $25 million remaining in cap space. The Eagles certainly could afford Jackson with that cap space and still have plenty left over to make another move or two.
Philadelphia seems to be going all in on the 2024 campaign but there still is work to be done.
