Eagles Could Sign Ex-Chiefs Running Back To Add More Offensive Firepower
There still are plenty of intriguing free agents available with training camp quickly approaching.
The Philadelphia Eagles have been no stranger to free agency and already have made a few massive pickups. Philadelphia's offense already should be one of the top in football in 2024, but it could still make another addition or two.
Philadelphia has money to spend and one player who could make some sense is former Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, and Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon.
The two-time Super Bowl champion still is looking for his next opportunity and could be an intriguing option to add to the running back room that already features Saquon Barkley and Kenneth Gainwell.
McKinnon only appeared in 12 games last season and had 60 rushing yards, but he is more of a receiving threat and had 25 catches and four touchdowns.
Barkley will handle the bulk of the rushing work but landing someone like McKinnon could add another catch in the passing game that already has question marks. Much has been made about the Eagles' No. 3 receiver spot but landing someone like McKinnon only could make things better.
Philadelphia still has plenty of money to spend and Super Bowl hopes in 2024. McKinnon is a proven veteran who has had playoff success. Why not give him a chance in free agency?
The Eagles already should be great in 2024 but there could be even more additions coming with free agency expected to pick up.
