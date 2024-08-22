Eagles Could Sign Ex-Chiefs Star As Insurance Behind Saquon Barkley
The Philadelphia Eagles got a small scare this week.
Superstar running back Saquon Barkley left practice early on Tuesday due to a lower back ailment. He returned to practice on Wednesday but didn't participate in team drills. It sounds like everything is alright. He dressed for practice and wasn't listed on the injury report, but at this point, it wouldn't hurt to add a little more depth behind him.
Running back is a tough position and Barkley has dealt with some injuries throughout his career to this point. If the Eagles did want to make a move, one player who could make some sense is former Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt.
Hunt is a free agent and would be a dynamic option to have alongside Barkley in the backfield. He spent much of his career in Cleveland in a tandem with superstar running back Nick Chubb and the duo shined.
At this point in the offseason, the Eagles likely could bring Hunt in on an extremely cheap deal and he could provide some valuable depth alongside Kenneth Gainwell. Hunt was a Pro Bowler at one point in his career but now is definitely is more of a depth piece.
Philadelphia has high hopes for the 2024 season and certainly could be in the mix to win the Super Bowl when the playoffs come around. The Eagles should be doing everything they can at this point to add insurance throughout the roster just in case injuries pop up.
More NFL: Cowboys Reportedly Land Ex-Eagles Standout Defender, Per Insider