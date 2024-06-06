Eagles Could Sign Ex-Chiefs Star To Bolster Defense In Free Agency
With June 1st behind us, there is sure to be plenty of movement in free agency.
Things are starting to heat up and National Football League franchises are starting to get in full swing as they prepare for the 2024 campaign.
The season will be here before we know it and some intriguing players are looking for their next opportunities. One player who still is out there in free agency is four-time Pro Bowler Justin Houston. He was ranked as the 62nd-best free agent still out there by NFL Trade Rumors and likely will find another opportunity soon.
The Philadelphia Eagles have had a great offseason so far, but they still could use a little more depth on the defensive side of the football. Linebacker is a position of need for Philadelphia and Houston could be an intriguing depth option.
He may not be what he once was, but he did record 9 1/2 sacks in 2022 as a member of the Baltimore Ravens in just 14 games.
At one point he was one of the best defensive players in football as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. He led the league with an eye-popping 22 sacks in 2014 and racked up four straight Pro Bowl nods from 2012 through 2015.
Houston may not be a game-breaker anymore, but he is a 13-year veteran who could help Philadelphia out at likely an affordable cost.
