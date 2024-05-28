Eagles Could Sign Ex-Cowboys Linebacker To Add Much-Needed Defensive Depth
There still are plenty of free agents available who could make an impact and the Philadelphia Eagles have the cap space needed to get moves done.
Philadelphia has had a fantastic offseason so far and not only has added high-end talent -- like running back Saquon Barkley -- but has bolstered depth throughout the roster.
The Eagles struggled down the stretch in 2023 and one of the biggest reasons why was their defense. They have added multiple intriguing options in free agency and the draft but adding even more depth wouldn't hurt at this point.
Philadelphia still has over $24 million available in cap space, according to Spotrac, but doesn't necessarily need another splashy pickup at this point. One player who is available in free agency and could help Philadelphia without breaking the bank is four-time Pro Bowl select Anthony Barr.
The linebacker spot has been identified as an area that still could use some help this offseason and Barr could be a depth option with upside. He appeared in just four games with the Minnesota Vikings last season, but at one point was one of the top linebackers in football as he made four straight Pro Bowls from 2015-2018.
He racked up 58 tackles in 2022 as a member of the Dallas Cowboys and 72 in 2021 with the Vikings. Barr likely could be signed for cheap and would give Philadelphia another option at linebacker with upside. Why not give him a chance to help fill a need for Philadelphia?
