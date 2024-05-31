Eagles Could Sign Ex-Cowboys Safety To Bolster Defense In Free Agency
The Philadelphia Eagles' defense is in a much better spot than it was at the end of the 2023 season but that doesn't mean Philadelphia is done adding.
Philadelphia has had a great offseason and made some significant additions, but safety still is a position that could use a little more depth.
Luckily for the Eagles, there still are some intriguing players out there in free agency who could make sense for Philadelphia without breaking the bank. One player who could make a lot of sense for the Eagles at this point is former Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse.
Kearse spent the last three seasons with Dallas but now is a free agent. He appeared in 16 games last season with the Cowboys and had one interception, four passes defended, 1 1/2 sacks, and 72 total tackles.
He had a cap hit of just over $6 million last season with the Cowboys so he certainly could be affordable for Philadelphia if it decided to get a deal done.
The Eagles re-signed veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson this offseason after he spent the 2023 season with the Detroit Lions. Adding another safety along with Gardner-Johnson couldn't hurt and Kearse could be a solid option.
If the Eagles are going to make another addition, it wouldn't be surprising to see them do so in June and Kearse could be a perfect option.
Philadelphia already has improved its roster on paper and is in a good spot, but more depth could make sense before training camp rolls around.
